STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-year-old Stonington man turned himself in on Monday for a charge in connection to a March crash that killed a 69-year-old cyclist, according to officials.

“We are aware that these cases have a large impact on our community and our residents want answers and information immediately,” Stonington police wrote in an announcement. “We fully understand that it’s imperative to keep the public informed but we also have to find the balance that will still allow us to provide a strong case to move forward with.”

Jonathan Kim Olsen has been charged with evading responsibility, according to police. He was released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 15.

Olsen is accused of hitting Gary Piver on March 6 in the area of 210 South Broad Street, and then driving off. Vehicle parts seized from the scene led police to what type of vehicle hit Piver. Officers also spent several weeks combing through surveillance footage from 22 cameras.

An arrest warrant was issued for Olsen on May 15.