Stonington PD: Man cutting tree limbs at Mystic home killed in ‘chainsaw accident’

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man has died after he suffered a deadly leg laceration while cutting tree limbs with a chainsaw at a Mystic home Saturday afternoon, Stonington police said.

Stonington police said they were called to a home on Rossie Street in Mystic at 1 p.m. Saturday on a report of a chainsaw accident with neighbors performing CPR.

Upon arrival, Stonington police observed Mystic River Ambulance and the Mystic Fire Department on scene tending to the victim, who has been identifed as 63-year-old Alan McConnell.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.