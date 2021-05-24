Stonington PD: Man cutting tree limbs at Mystic home killed in ‘chainsaw accident’

New London

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man has died after he suffered a deadly leg laceration while cutting tree limbs with a chainsaw at a Mystic home Saturday afternoon, Stonington police said.

Stonington police said they were called to a home on Rossie Street in Mystic at 1 p.m. Saturday on a report of a chainsaw accident with neighbors performing CPR.

Upon arrival, Stonington police observed Mystic River Ambulance and the Mystic Fire Department on scene tending to the victim, who has been identifed as 63-year-old Alan McConnell.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Protesters gather outside the U.S. Coast Guard Academy ahead of Pres. Biden’s graduation address

News /

‘We are the future’: President Biden addresses U.S. Coast Guard Academy Class of 2021 in first visit to CT since inauguration

News /

Presidential motorcade arrives in Groton ahead of US Coast Guard Academy commencement

News /

Mystic Aquarium welcomes 5 long-awaited beluga whales from Canada

News /

Business owner devastated after 2nd alarm fire burns through Atlantic Building Products in East Lyme

News /

New London to start new program to help cut down on number of mental health calls police receive

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss