Stonington police stop wrong-way driver on I-95

New London

by: Britney Dixon

Posted:
STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stonington police officer stopped a wrong-way driver in the high speed lane on I-95 Saturday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. police were alerted of a wrong-way driver in the high speed lane near exit 93. Stonington Police Officer Britten Friend was at his post near exit 91 when he noticed the car, which had one head light out.

Officer Friend caught up with the wrong-way driver and spun his cruiser around to block the lane.

The 80-year-old male driver told police he was heading to Norwalk, Conn. He was driving with a suspended license.

Police said the driver was not impaired and did not know he was traveling the wrong way.

