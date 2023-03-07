STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run on Route 1 in Stonington Monday night.

The Stonington Police Department responded to a report of a crash between a car and a cyclist in the area of 210 South Broad St. in Pawcatuck around 10:45 p.m. At the scene, officers found that the cyclist was hit by a car traveling west on South Broad Street.

The suspect vehicle, described as a dark grey Toyota SUV, fled the scene.

Police said the cyclist was transported to Westerly Hospital, where he died. His name has not been released to the public.

Route 1 will be closed for several hours as police investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact Stonington Police at (860) 599-4411.