STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Parents in Stonington are upset after students were told that Pride flags were being removed from classrooms.

The decision to remove the flags came after a parent saw a flag in a classroom at Stonington Middle School and raised concerns that it violated the school board policy of prohibiting partisan or political material in schools.

Upon legal advice, the superintendent had the flags taken down while she further researched the issue. After meeting with the teachers’ union and hearing from many in the community who say the flags aren’t political, but rather that they represent inclusion and diversity, the superintendent now recommends the flags be allowed back in the classrooms.

The Board of Education is holding a special meeting on Tuesday night to hear that recommendation, a resolution from the chairman which supports that and to hear from the public who may agree or not agree with returning the flags to the classroom.

“At the beginning of the year, both of my children came home from school and were excited to tell us about the pride symbols that were up in some classrooms this year, and I had to have the difficult conversation now with my children about how they weren’t going to be there Monday morning,” said Renee Saltzman, Stonington parent.

Another parent, Koren Jopson, says her daughter was upset about the decision, so she brought a flag outside the school and has been out there for an hour every day.