Stonington superintendent of schools resigns

STONINGTON, Conn, (WTNH) — Stonington Superintendent of Schools Van W. Riley submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday.

He has served in this position for nine years.

He cited various achievements during his time in the role, including the consolidation of the two middle schools, partnerships with numerous community organizations and improvement of the quality of food service for students.

“I am most proud of developing a team of exemplary teachers, administrators, and support staff

who have been devoted to helping each student achieve his/her potential,” Riley wrote. “This team has the

highest academic standards and expectations for all of our students.”

Riley said in the letter that he offered notice at this time so the current board could begin the search process. In November, a new board will be seated with four out of seven new members, which he said makes this the opportune time for the new board to select their superintendent.

Once the new board has a candidate under contract, Riley said they can mutually determine his final date of work.