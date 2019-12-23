Stonington woman finds peace after police solve sister’s cold case murder

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Forty years after a brutal murder, a Stonington woman may now have a new sense of peace this holiday season.

In January 1980, Janet Johnson’s 21-year-old sister Helene Pruszynski was doing an internship at a Colorado radio station when she was raped and murdered.

Johnson, who now lives in Stonington, chose to keep her face hidden during our interview because she doesn’t want the focus to be on her.

“I don’t,” said Johnson. “I want to think of my sister and I want to thank the people out in Colorado. They’re my heroes without a doubt.”

Johnson says 40 years of not knowing who so brutally took her little sister have ended. Police in Douglas County Colorado used DNA evidence to catch an alleged killer. 62-year-old James Curtis Clanton known then as Curtis Allen White.

“I believe a family member gave their DNA and then which led to another family member that had done one of these ancestory.com sites and thankfully they agreed to give up their research and their DNA and they were able to track this person down,” said Johnson.

An effective investigative tool but one which has raised questions about privacy. DNA from a used beer mug confirmed Clanton now living in Florida was a match.

Even though it was new DNA technology, which was key in making this connection, police in Colorado say it was also old fashioned police work which made this happen.

Janet Johnson says she cannot thank the officers and detectives enough for never giving up. And now for giving her family and friends some closure and a feeling justice will be served.

“She just radiated this sunshine that has been there over these forty years but she lived on in our hearts and everyone she touched remembers her each day.”

That includes Pruszynski’s choral group from her high school in Hamilton Massachusetts which established a scholarship in her honor, said Johnson.