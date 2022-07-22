STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a sweeping controversy in Pawcatuck after public works employees were seen placing syringes inside the gazebo at Donovan Park and taking pictures of them.

The photographs made their way to a member of the Board of Education whose father is the namesake of Donovan Park. He loudly criticized the police department and town officials for not doing enough to address the drug use problem in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington.

Townspeople became upset when they heard about the photographs and even more so when it was revealed the syringes were not found in the gazebo. Surveillance pictures showed workers placing the syringes and then taking pictures of them. Syringes were found downtown and in the much near the gazebo.

People are now upset because the public works employees are not facing disciplinary action.

News 8 went to the First Selectman of Stonington to find out why.

“It wasn’t like they bought them and put them there. They found the needles in the downtown area. They put them in the gazebo to take pictures. Send to a friend who the park was named after his family on the anniversary of his father’s death. It was an emotional day. They made a poor judgement decision,” said Danielle Chesebrough, First Selectman.

The incident has prompted the town of Stonington to look at updating their employee handbook, which has not been done since 2014.

The controversy has also brought to light the real problem of addiction and mental health issues.

News 8 did learn from town officials had the intent of the public works employees been deceitful, there would have been a very different outcome and the employees would have been in trouble.