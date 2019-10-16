Storm forces historic, presidential yacht to dock in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The USS Sequoia — also known as ‘the presidential yacht’ — is docked in New London for an unexpected pit stop due to a fierce Nor’easter on its way to Maine for restoration.

This ship is history on the water. During her run, the USS Sequoia served eight U.S. presidents; she was used for diplomatic meetings, relaxing, and everything in between. She’s been called The Floating White House.

Inside the USS Sequoia

President Franklin D. Roosevelt even brought the yacht to New London once before for a historic moment.

“The president was here when he signed 100 bills as part of the economic stimulus package to get us out of the great depression,” said Todd French, Project Lead of the yacht’s restoration project.

President FDR aboard the USS Sequoia

Also, President John F. Kennedy spent his final birthday aboard the Sequoia.

1963: President JFK and Jackie O at the President’s birthday party on board the USS Sequoia

More recently, Former U.S. Senator Joe Leiberman also spent time on the ship.

Former U.S. Senator Joe Leiberman (far left) aboard the USS Sequoia

Today, she’s docked in New London again, unexpectedly this time, to seek refuge from the stormy seas. After years out of service, the Sequoia is heading to Maine to undergo a complete restoration.

“Part of the goal of this restoration is to honor as many of those stories as possible,” said French.

Now on the National Register of Historic Landmarks, the Sequoia is said to be the most important presidential artifact in private hands.

The project is expected to take three years. USS Sequoia will be docked at New London’s city pier until Saturday.