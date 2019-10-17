Storm knocks down trees, power lines in southeastern CT

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– A portion of Ocean Avenue in New London was closed for most of the day after a huge tree came crashing down just after 9:00 Thursday morning

“Kind of like whoa we’re going to be without power for a while,” said New London resident Spencer Ensign.

The tree did land on power lines but also injured a landscaper who was doing some weed whacking on property across the street.

“He was on a sidewalk,” said New London Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Paige. “He was actually landscaping and a tree came down on top of him.”

Firefighters were able to rescue the man trapped underneath the tree. The roots of which pushed up a big section of sidewalk.

“The winds as you know have sustained all afternoon,” said Battalion Chief Paige. “With the heavy rain last night It’s really saturated the ground and it’s made trees come down like this all over the city.”

A tree also came down on a Lincoln Avenue house while on Williams Street a tree split in half hitting two separate homes which had to be evacuated.

“I was like oh my god this is so exciting but then I realized wait a minute this is my house,” said resident Maureen Smith.

A spooky site for Smith who also lost the back stairway of her home to another tree.

“We went inside and there’s stuff.. pictures off the walls and just crazy so,” said Smith.

The storm caught a lot of people off guard.

Waves in Stonington washed seaweed up onto the roads and several properties in the Lord’s Point neighborhood.

It also washed a boat up onto the rocks.

“We got a six and a half foot tide or so last night so that’s probably about six and a half feet above high tide right there,” said Emmet Murphy with Gwenmor Marine Contracting.

Murphy was hired to remove the boat from the rocks. He assessed the situation as winds continued to batter the waterfront.

“Got to figure how to get it off,” said Murphy. “Luckily we have cranes and stuff like that to do so.”