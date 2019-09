LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after two children say a man tried to lure them into a car on Meeting House Lane Saturday morning.

According to The Day newspaper, the children were walking down the street when a man in a grey or silver Honda Sedan asked if they wanted a ride.

The man told the kids to get in the car. The kids, 8 and 9 years old, ran away.

Police are adding extra patrols in the neighborhood.