Submarine base evacuated after deteriorated explosives found

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A routine inspection at the Navy SUBASE in New London on Thursday, June 27th resulted in the findings of deteriorated explosives.

Three pounds of explosives used for military dog training were discovered in the base’s weapon’s compound at around 11 a.m.

The Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team (EOD) from Newport, Rhode Island, in conjunction with the base’s fire and police department were called to the scene.

The explosives have been moved to an uninhabited forest inside the Naval Submarine New London’s northeast quadrant where they have been safely detonated at around 3:10 p.m.

According to a press release from the Navy New London Public Affairs Office, the base’s North Lake Recreation area, Goose Run Golf Course, Thames View Marina, and activities near the bunker were safely evacuated and now have returned to normal operations.