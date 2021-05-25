Submarine Force Museum in Groton reopening Wednesday after being closed for over a year

New London

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Submarine Force Museum in Groton will be reopening after being closed for over a year.

The Museum closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic and will open its doors to the public once again starting Wednesday, May 26.

Admission and parking are free, and the Museum will be open Wednesday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; it’s closed on Tuesdays.

The Museum is home to the world’s first nuclear powered submarine, the USS Nautilus (SSN 571).

For more information, visit their website, ussnautilus.org.

There will be an official grand opening ceremony on June 4.

