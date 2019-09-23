Summer-like weather boosts business, tourism in Mystic

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Downtown Mystic looked like it normally does in summer. But Monday is the first day of fall.

“This is our first visit to Connecticut and it was like well we’ve got to get out today while we possibly can and enjoy this weather,” said Lynda Pfau, of Cartersville, Georgia.

She is in town for a reunion with 12 of her cousins and her aunt.

With temperatures rising into the 80’s these past few days, even a Monday in Mystic feels like it’s the middle of the summer when crowds gather by the bridge and wander through dozens of stores.

“Fantastic for business,” said Charlene Corkhill, owner of Silver Papillon. “If it stays like this through November we’ll be busy, busy, busy.”

At Olde Mistick Village the visitors come by the busload and in this type of weather this is a very popular spot.

“You blessed us with this beautiful weather with this breeze,” said Barbara Hixson, of Greenville, Missouri. “We had an outdoor picnic and everything.”

“We’re lucky with the weather,” said Joyce Resnkioff, owner of Olde Mistick Village.

Her family has owned the outdoor shopping village for 46 years and puts on several events like this past weekend’s Annual Garlic Festival.

“The turnout on Saturday alone was the biggest ever,” said Resnikoff.

Sea View Snack Bar stays open until October 20th.

“Weather absolutely helps. Yes,” said manager Michelle Woodmansee. “We had a great weekend. Just extends the summer.”

It also keeps people coming for lunch and dinner with a view.

“I said it’s too nice to be inside,” said Cindy Frantz, who is visiting from Hershey, Pennsylvania.