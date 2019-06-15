Sunrise Rotary brightens up Spaulding Pond Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) - The city is getting ready to open Spaulding Pond beach and this year there will be sweeping improvements.

"This is the stone that we're using to put the sign in," explains Allison Keefe, Chairman of the Norwich Sunrise Rotary. "We have a new sign with all the beach rules."

Her group is donating that sign and other items to upgrade city's only public swimming hole.

Members bought five new picnic tables, new garbage cans, and a portable sink for the lifeguards.

"So they have running water," said Keefe. "So they'll have some kind of water to wash cuts and scrapes and wash up before lunch and things like that."

The Sunrise Rotarians also donated 60 tons of new sand which was delivered Monday.

"I think that's pretty good cause when I swim there the sand just felt weird," said Jaimir Mosley of Norwich.

"New sand it will be kind of fresher and less sticky I guess," said Danielle Sands of Norwich.

One of the group's members had the equipment to be able to spread the sand around. He and the rest of the group will be back on Saturday with rakes to smooth it all out.

The reason they picked this project is because it was one of the items on the city's wish list.

"We took a look at some of the city's needs and this was one that we felt would really improve the lives of the kids in the community and also bring others to the Norwich area," said Keefe.

"It's so nice," said Mosley. "You don't see people like that every day."

The 13 Sunrise Rotarians raised $6,000 to make the Norwich beach better.

"Service above self is our motto and we're a small but mighty group," said Keefe.

"You're helping out like people who can't like really do it but they want to do it. So it's nice," said Sands.

Spaulding Pond beach at Mohegan Park opens for the season June 19th.

