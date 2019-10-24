Suspect of Grisly triple murder back in court on Thursday

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the suspects in a Grisly triple murder in Griswold is back in front of a judge on Thursday.

25-year-old Ruth Correa and her brother are accused of killing three members of the Lindquist family before burning down their house.

Her pre-trial hearing is set for Thursday. As we’ve reported, her adopted-brother Sergio is also facing murder charge in this case.

Ruth Correa is the state’s prime witness against him.

