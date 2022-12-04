GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Town of Groton Police is looking for the suspect who held up the Henny Penny store and gas station reportedly at knifepoint Friday night.

Police say around 7:15 p.m. a male entered the store at 1270 Gold Star Highway and reportedly brandished a knife and demanded money from the clerk. He then fled in a vehicle with an unknown amount of cash. There were no injuries.

Courtesy: Groton Town PD

Police released surveillance pictures of the suspect and describe him as a dark skin Hispanic male, with short black hair and black facial hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue colored t-shirt with white writing.

Police say the vehicle he left in is a black four door sedan and a female was driving it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Groton Town Police at 860-441-6712 or 860-441-6716.