NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspect involved in an attack involving a hatchet-type weapon that happened in Norwich last week.

Around 4:21 p.m. on Feb. 8, the Norwich Police Department Patrol and Detective Division responded to a home on Cliff Street for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, police said two injured people were located, who sustained injuries from a hatchet-type weapon.

Police said this is believed to be a targeted attack against the two victims, who have both since been discharged from William W. Backus Hospital.

The suspect, identified by police as Kwendelle Wiggins, 31, of Norwich, is accused of entering the house and committing the following charges:

2 counts of Assault in the first degree

Home Invasion

Cruelty to Persons

Threatening in the 2nd degree

Unlawful Restraint in the 1st degree

Disorderly conduct

Kwendelle Wiggins | Photo: Norwich PD

Bond is set at $1 million.

Norwich Police is seeking the public’s help in locating Wiggins. They said he frequents the Norwich area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Wiggins’ whereabouts is asked to call the Norwich Police Department at (860) 886-5561 Ext. 6 or the department’s anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561 Ext. 4. All information can be kept confidential.