NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Swab Summer has begun in New London for some 300 men and women who began their training as part of the incoming class of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

You could say day one is a bit of a baptism by fire.

Right after their arrival, swabs are issued their uniforms, get haircuts, and jump right into drill practice.

This year, 43% of those arriving are women — the highest number in an incoming class ever.

38% are from underrepresented minority groups and nine are international students.

Swab Summer is an intense, seven-week training program designed to transform civilian students into military members who will be ready to accept the challenges that await them in their pursuit to become Coast Guard officers or ensigns.

“Biggest challenge is probably just getting accustomed to yelling and having to yell back,” said Arwen Wise, a Swab.

“They are Swab last name. No longer their first names for now. They have to square to a certain way of walking, a certain way of eating. We tell them when to eat, drink, sleep…,” said Hanna Apelizan, a 2nd class cadet.

Once the Swabs survive seven weeks of intense training, they officially become cadets of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and then they have four more years of training and education to complete.