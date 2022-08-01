NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Swab summer is underway at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London. Once the Swabs (freshmen) survive eight weeks of intense training, they officially become cadets.

But first, they need to learn how to sail – and for many, this is their first time doing that.

At the end of Swab summer, however, Coast guard officials say cadets understand the expectations of cadet life and are prepared to work as a team.

News 8 Photojournalist Ryan Bernat went out with them as they worked together to navigate a course on the Thames River.

