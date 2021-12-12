Resident rescued, transported to hospital after fire in 121-year-old apartment building in Taftville

TAFTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters rescued one resident from a large apartment fire on Norwich Ave late Saturday.

Just before 11 p.m., the Taftville Fire Department responded to the scene of 150 Norwich Ave for a building fire with reports of a person trapped.

Upon arrival, crews observed heavy smoke coming from the 121-year-old apartment building, with one resident unable to get out. Firefighters were able to bring the person to safety and later transported them to a local hospital.

Occum, Norwich, Yantic, and Mohegan Tribal crews all requested to the second alarm fire. Crews searched for the fire on all three floors with heavy smoke conditions.

The building, built in 1900, was a New England-built balloon frame, voiding from the basement to the attic and between floors. This type of floor plan allowed fires to travel through the building undetected.

Crews discovered the fire originated on the ground floor and in a pipe chase up to the roof and between floors.

Frequent wind gusts fueled the fire, burning in the voids. As soon as crews believed they extinguished the fire, a gust of wind fanned the flames, causing the fire to spread.

The fire was permanently extinguished after the crews’ extensive work, including opening up the walls and ceiling.

Three attack lines were stretched to assist in putting out the fire, as well as approximately 1,000 feet of water supply hose laid.

The Norwich Fire Marshals Office is investigating the incident.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay up to date with the News 8 app and WTNH.com for more details as they become available.