TAFTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Taftville are investigating the cause of a house fire.

According to fire crews, the fire happened on Old Canterbury Turnpike on Sunday. Officials say the fire started in a 2nd floor bathroom.





We’re told firefighters from Uccum, Yantic and the Mohegan tribe were all called in to help.

