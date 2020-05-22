 

Tamarack Lodge offering drive-in weddings

New London

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The wedding industry has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but one lodge is finding a new way to give couples their special day with a little inspiration from drive-in movie theaters. 

Countless couples planned to walk down the aisle this spring — now Tamarack Lodge in Voluntown is offering to let them drive down it. 

“At least they can still have their ceremony as much as possible while still following social distancing,” said event coordinator Amylu Meneses.

With 28 acres, they realized they were in a great position to offer the space for this unique ceremony.

“A lot of places have a lot of space but cars, or even horses, might not be possible, but for us it is,” Meneses said.

That’s right, you could even ride a horse to this wedding.

The couples will get married on a stage as guests drive up and park at a safe social distance. The package includes an officiant and photos to remember the ceremony.

“I love giving an option for couples who might want to elope but also have family and friends who they want to have present, so a drive-in wedding is a great way to do that,” said wedding photographer Allie Dearie.

Tamarack Lodge is using the holiday weekend to try out this new style of wedding. They’re offering four time slots on Sunday and Monday. More information can be found online.

