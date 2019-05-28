Teacher arrested amid investigation involving New London Public School employees Melissa Rodriguez (Photo: New London police) [ + - ] Video

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) - A teacher in New London has been arrested as police continue to investigate New London Public School employees.

According to officials, around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, units arrested 35-year-old Melissa Rodriguez.

She was employed as a teacher at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School.

Rodriguez was charged with Failure to Report - Mandated Reporter and was released on a $10,000 cash-surety bond.

She was assigned a court date of June 11th.

This is the third New London school employee to be arrested in recent weeks.

Corriche Gaskin is accused of filming a sex act with an underage student. Jevon Elmore is charged with second degree sex assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

