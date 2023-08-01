MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-day teachers conference is happening at Foxwoods Resort Casino with a focus on teaching financial literacy to students.

The summit comes just days after a new law was signed by Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) that requires all public high school students in Connecticut to complete a financial literacy course before graduating.

The idea is to give students real-world knowledge about managing personal finances.

The summit was hosted by the Connecticut Jump$tart Coalition, and provides teachers with tools, interactive lessons and new techniques to help students learn about how to handle their money.

“Personal finance should not be privileged information,” said FoolProof Foundation Education Director Mike Sheffer. “Everybody should have the right information when it comes to them and their money. So, I think the state did a really good job of looking at this and saying we have an obligation to our students to be able to teach them life-long skills.”

High school students will soon be required to take the twenty-week financial course, starting with the Class of 2027.

Connecticut is the 21st state to pass this type of law.