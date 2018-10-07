Teen charged after alleged assault at New London liquor store

Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved (Facebook / New London Police Department)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) - A teen is facing charges after allegedly assaulting an employee at a liquor store in New London in September.

According to officials, on Sept. 26th, a teen assaulted a worker at the Liquor Closet at 279 Broad Street following a "verbal exchange" over an ID.

The teen fled the scene after the incident.

On Sunday, police arrested a teen in the area of Huntington Street and Jay Street for this alleged crime.

He is facing charges of criminal attempt at robbery, assault, and criminal attempt at larceny.