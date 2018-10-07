New London

Teen charged after alleged assault at New London liquor store

By:

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 04:13 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2018 04:13 PM EDT

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) - A teen is facing charges after allegedly assaulting an employee at a liquor store in New London in September.

According to officials, on Sept. 26th, a teen assaulted a worker at the Liquor Closet at 279 Broad Street following a "verbal exchange" over an ID.

The teen fled the scene after the incident.

On Sunday, police arrested a teen in the area of Huntington Street and Jay Street for this alleged crime.

He is facing charges of criminal attempt at robbery, assault, and criminal attempt at larceny.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center