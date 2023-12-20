UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Mehrdad Faezi of Glastonbury is one of the first people to pick up their new Tesla within Connecticut.

“It’s wonderful. It’s fantastic,” Faezi said. “I was ready to go to New York.”

But, instead, he just had to come to Mohegan Sun, where Tesla has rolled out its new electric vehicle showroom.

“Tesla’s proud of this historic partnership,” said Zachary Kahn, a senior policy manager for Tesla.

It has a showroom in Milford at its service center, but customers can’t test drive a Tesla, discuss price or buy an EV there because Connecticut law does not allow direct sales from car company to consumer.

The Tesla facility at Mohegan Sun is exempt from that law because it’s on sovereign tribal land.

“I hope this new development will lead our state to modernize its franchise laws to allow more electric vehicles to be sold throughout Connecticut,” said Lori Brown, the executive director of the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters.

The tribe hopes the Tesla brand will drive more visitors to the casino. It’s also in line with the tribe’s values.

“It’s part of our cultural heritage, making sure we care for the environment for which we live in,” said Jeff Hamilton, the president and general manager of Mohegan Sun.

In addition to the showroom, Tesla is also increasing its footprint at Mohegan Sun with 75 new Tesla chargers at the casino’s three garages. They are expected to be installed by this summer.

In a statement, Governor Ned Lamont called the showroom “good news for consumers in Connecticut who are looking to buy an electric vehicle.”

News 8 also reached out to republican state lawmakers for comment.

“Finally having Tesla have sales, delivery here in Connecticut it’s a big deal but there’s Rivian and Lucid that are trying to do the same,” said Paul Braren, who manages the EV Club of Connecticut’s social media.

Hamilton said the wheels are turning to come up with more creative ways to make Mohegan Sun a destination.