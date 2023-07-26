UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Tesla Sales and Delivery Center will open this fall at Mohegan Sun, according to an announcement by the Connecticut company.

The Tesla Electric Vehicle Showroom is scheduled to open in the fall at The Shops at Mohegan Sun.

“We’re really excited about this new Tesla EV Showroom opening this fall at Mohegan Sun,” said Jeff Hamilton, president and general manager of Mohegan Sun, in a written announcement on Wednesday. “This endeavor with Tesla marks an electrifying milestone in Mohegan Sun’s commitment to fostering impactful relationships, promoting environmental sustainability and offering cutting-edge experiences for our millions of annual guests, each of which are core goals of Mohegan Sun and the Mohegan Tribe.”

Tesla vehicles can be bought and picked up at the location, which will be on sovereign tribal land. Under Connecticut law, car manufacturers must sell their vehicles through dealerships, which Tesla does not do. Being on tribal land, therefore, skirts that law to allow the Mohegan Sun site where Tesla will sell the EVs directly to customers.

Tesla has an existing showroom in Milford. However, customers must travel to another state to pick theirs up.

News 8 has reached out to Gov. Ned Lamont’s office for comment.