‘The Cake Lady’ in New London retiring due to pandemic crisis

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A well-known bake shop in New London is calling it quits.

‘The Cake Lady’ store had to close for several months due to the pandemic. It reopened in July, but the owner now says, after years of helping families celebrate life events and holidays, she’s retiring.

“The pandemic took about five years off my life,” Charlene Lindquist told News 8. “It was very very difficult. I lost my staff…There’s no big weddings. There’s no big parties, so all of our sales are just very small.”

She went on to explain, “From April to, I would say, August is when I make my money to get me through the winter. And I didn’t have that.”

The store was sold and will reopen under a new name in the same location.

