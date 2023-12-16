MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – A fire on the roof of one of the buildings of the Mystic Seaport Museum will not stop plans for their Lantern Light Village this weekend, according to the Mystic Fire Department.

The MFD was called to a structure fire at 75 Greenmanville Ave at 11:44 a.m. Saturday morning. Fire crews arrived to find a fire on the roof of the Ship Carver building in the Museum’s Seaport Village.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 10 minutes and the fire is now completely extinguished. There were no injuries and all damage was contained to the roof of the Ship Carver building.

Sophia Matsas, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Mystic Seaport Museum, released the following statement:

Museum officials are working with authorities to investigate the situation. The Museum remains open for the day and tonight’s Lantern Light Village event will go on as scheduled. Thank you to the Mystic, Old Mystic, Submarine Base, and Poquonnock Bridge Fire Departments for quick action resulting in minimal fire damage.

The Lantern Light Village begins tonight at 5:00p.m. at the Museum. Tickets are still available on their website.