‘The water is safe to drink’, boil water advisory lifted in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — The “Do Not Drink” Advisory for Gales Ferry water supply has been lifted.

Over the weekend, the Connecticut Department of Public Health feared the public water supply had been contaminated after vandals broke into the water pump station.

Officials warned residents of Gales Ferry to avoid drinking or cooking with water from their taps unless they boiled the water first.

Monday, the mayor of Ledyard made clean drinking water available to the public at the town’s fire station, warning the public to keep boiling any tap water until the results of the possibly-contaminated water were released.

In a post Tuesday evening, Southeastern Connecticut Water Authority shared a statement from the state: “Our review of the results of the water test […] showed that all parameters were within acceptable drinking water standards, and therefore the ‘do not drink’ advisory can now be lifted. The water is safe to drink.”