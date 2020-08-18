‘There is an angel on your shoulder’: Family of homeowner react to plane crashing into Groton house

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– In Groton, News 8 is on the scene of a shocking plane crash on Ring Drive.

Surprisingly and luckily all of the people involved in this crash survived. The two people in the plane and the man who owns the home who was asleep in a back bedroom. We’re told that he actually jumped out the back window of the bedroom after this crash.

His daughter who grew up in this house was one of the first people on scene after the 10:30 p.m. crash and she says her dad is doing okay.

“I said to my dad there is an angel on your shoulder. Probably my mom and my son,” said Tammy de la Cruz, Owner’s Daughter.

“De la Cruz says the plane came from that direction heading toward the side of her father’s home. First hitting the garage and then smashing into the main part of the house where it twisted in that direction, airplane fuel leaking every where below it.