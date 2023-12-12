MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A third whale from Marineland has died at the Mystic Aquarium, officials announced on Tuesday.

The beluga whale, Kharabali, joined the aquarium from Marineland in May 2021. Two other whales, Havok and Havana, passed away from incurable conditions within the last two years, officials said. Havok passed away in August of 2021 and Havana passed in February of 2022.

“It is defeating and disheartening as the team works fiercely and with immense compassion to ensure these whales receive world-class care in sickness and health,” said the Mystic Aquarium in a Facebook post.

Officials said that Kharabali began swimming abnormally in November which caught the attention of the husbandry team and veterinarians. Her blood work and diagnostics continued to fluctuate and her abnormal behavior did not stop.

Mystic Aquarium teams moved Kharabali to the holding pool and then the intensive care facility at the Aquatic Animal Study Center, where she was held for the last 11 days.

Officials said the cause of Kharabali’s death is unknown at this time. They will conduct a necropsy to provide further insights.

“Her spirit touched us all, and we are heartbroken by her passing,” said Dr. Allison Tuttle, chief zoological officer. “Kharabali received the utmost care and love during her time with us, and we will always cherish the moments we shared.”

Anyone who has any questions or wants to share their condolences can contact animalinfo@mysticaquarium.org.