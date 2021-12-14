Three juveniles charged after police seize weapons at New London middle school

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three juveniles were charged following an incident at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School in New London Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:14 p.m., New London police officers responded to the school on a report of the school being placed in a lockdown. Police said the reason for the lockdown, which lasted around 51 minutes, was a report of a student having a firearm in their possession inside the school.

Upon arrival, police personnel and New London Public Schools staff investigated the reports. The investigation resulted in a BB gun and a knife being seized by officers.

During the investigation, police said it was reported the BB gun was discharged inside of the school. No students or staff members reported injuries during this incident.

Police said three juveniles were charged in connection with this incident and have been referred to juvenile court.

According to police, all three juveniles were charged with possession of/carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds; the first juvenile was charged on two counts of this. The second juvenile was also charged with reckless endangerment, police said.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department at (860) 447-5269 ext. 0. Anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system.