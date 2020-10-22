Lockdown lifted at three Norwich schools following report of suspicious person in area

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Three schools in Norwich were temporarily under lockdown Thursday morning.

The school Superintendent said a staff member at Moriarty School saw what “appeared to be a person walking toward the school who could intend harm.”

Moriarty School sheltered in place while neighboring schools, Wequonnoc Elementary School and Kelly Middle School, went on lockdown at around 10:15 a.m.

About 45 minutes later, the lockdown was lifted. Staff at Moriarty School have been sent home early, and remote learning sessions for Moriarty have been canceled for the rest of Thursday.

All remote sessions and food service at Wequonnoc and Kelly will resume on its normal schedule.

Police are still investigating.

This is a developing story.

