Three Rivers College Foundation announces $425,000 in scholarships to record-breaking number of students

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Three Rivers College Foundation announced Monday they have awarded over $425,000 in scholarships to a record number of students.

The Three Rivers College Foundation’s 27th Annual Scholarship Awards were announced on May 18. Contributions to the fund led to over $425,000 in scholarships awarded to a record-breaking 174 students, the foundation reports.

The total scholarships include $50,000 in summer scholarships.

The foundation reports, “the majority of the scholarships support students through the fall and spring semesters, but many students who have exhausted their financial aid and cannot afford summer courses benefit from the summer scholarships which helps expedite their path to graduation.”

An unprecedented time in our country forced us to cancel our in-person celebration. While we all do our part to stop the spread of the coronavirus, we still have much to celebrate, especially these deserving students. So, we have posted a special presentation acknowledging all of the students, their scholarships and the donors. – Betty Baillargeon, Director of Institutional of Advancement

The video presentation of the awards can be found at www.threerivers.edu/2020scholarshipvideo.

The Three Rivers College Foundation is a non-profit charitable educational foundation that supports the educational efforts of Three Rivers Community College, the staff, and the faculty. In this role, it performs many functions for the College.

For more information about TRCC and the foundation, visit www.threerivers.edu and www.threerivers.edu/foundation.