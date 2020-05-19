 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 8pm

Three Rivers College Foundation announces $425,000 in scholarships to record-breaking number of students

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:
three rivers community college 1_502808

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Three Rivers College Foundation announced Monday they have awarded over $425,000 in scholarships to a record number of students.

The Three Rivers College Foundation’s 27th Annual Scholarship Awards were announced on May 18. Contributions to the fund led to over $425,000 in scholarships awarded to a record-breaking 174 students, the foundation reports.

The total scholarships include $50,000 in summer scholarships.

The foundation reports, “the majority of the scholarships support students through the fall and spring semesters, but many students who have exhausted their financial aid and cannot afford summer courses benefit from the summer scholarships which helps expedite their path to graduation.”

An unprecedented time in our country forced us to cancel our in-person celebration. While we all do our part to stop the spread of the coronavirus, we still have much to celebrate, especially these deserving students. So, we have posted a special presentation acknowledging all of the students, their scholarships and the donors.

– Betty Baillargeon, Director of Institutional of Advancement

The video presentation of the awards can be found at www.threerivers.edu/2020scholarshipvideo.

The Three Rivers College Foundation is a non-profit charitable educational foundation that supports the educational efforts of Three Rivers Community College, the staff, and the faculty. In this role, it performs many functions for the College.

For more information about TRCC and the foundation, visit www.threerivers.edu and www.threerivers.edu/foundation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

'Stonington Feeds Stonington' keeps local restaurants afloat while helping families short on food

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'Stonington Feeds Stonington' keeps local restaurants afloat while helping families short on food"

Mystic Aquarium holding soft reopening Wednesday, reopening to public Friday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystic Aquarium holding soft reopening Wednesday, reopening to public Friday"

Mystic Aquarium holding soft opening Wednesday, opening to public Friday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystic Aquarium holding soft opening Wednesday, opening to public Friday"

Chefs cook up meals for New London families in need through ‘Whalers helping Whalers’

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Chefs cook up meals for New London families in need through ‘Whalers helping Whalers’"

Routine surgeries resume at L&M Hospital, patients must be tested for Covid-19 two days before

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Routine surgeries resume at L&M Hospital, patients must be tested for Covid-19 two days before"

Changes coming to Olde Mistic Village during reopening

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Changes coming to Olde Mistic Village during reopening"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss