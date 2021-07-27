Three-year-old accidentally shot in the hand at a home in Gales Ferry

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-year-old male child was accidentally shot in the hand at a home in Gales Ferry on Tuesday.

Ledyard Police, Gales Ferry Fire Company, L&M Paramedics and American Ambulance responded to a home on Kerrie Court after receiving a call reporting that a child had been shot in the hand at around 12:12 p.m.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed the child was accidentally shot in the right hand with a handgun owned by his father and received non-life threatening injuries. Police said the child was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital to treat injuries to his right hand.

Ledyard Police Patrol and Detective Division personnel are continuing the investigation along with the New London County State’s Attorney’s Office. The investigation is active so no additional information is available at this time.