Tickets for the North Pole Express in Essex go on sale on Tuesday

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Santa on North Pole Express

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) – Tickets for the North Pole Express in Essex are going on sale on Tuesday.

After being on hiatus for the 2020 season, the team is excited to announce the North Pole Express is back for the 2021 season. The North Pole Express, which takes place at the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat, offers families an exciting Christmas-themed ride on the train.

This year, the tickets are non-refundable and non-cancelable. The team is also strongly recommending that everyone visiting, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask at all times when they cannot maintain a six-foot distance. All unvaccinated guests are required to wear a mask indoors.

The sales schedules are as follows:

  • Tuesday, September 14    First Class and Coach, full car sales by phone only.
  • Wednesday, September 15     First Class and Coach, partial car sales by phone only.
  • Sold in blocks of 16 or 18, depending on the car selection.
  • Friday, September 17     First Class and Coach general ticket sales, online only.

Schedule

  • Friday, Saturday & Sundays November 19-December 19
  • Thursday December 23

Departure Times (90 minutes round trip):

  • 4pm, 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm, 7pm, 7:30pm, 8pm
  • Saturdays, Sundays, Friday November 26 and Thursday December 23 also have 2pm, 3pm, 3:30pm departures.

For more information head to: essexsteamtrain.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connecticut College in New London goes remote after COVID-19 outbreak

News /

Lamont administration closing Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville by the end of the year

News /

'Flag Man' in Old Saybrook waves stars and stripes to bring joy to others this Labor Day weekend

News /

Food truck in Old Saybrook pays tribute to 13 U.S. troops killed in Kabul Airport bombing

News /

Miss America's 'Show us your Shoes' parade makes return in Mystic for 100th anniversary of pageant

News /

USS Vermont ceremony

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss