Tickets for the North Pole Express in Essex go on sale on Tuesday

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) – Tickets for the North Pole Express in Essex are going on sale on Tuesday.

After being on hiatus for the 2020 season, the team is excited to announce the North Pole Express is back for the 2021 season. The North Pole Express, which takes place at the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat, offers families an exciting Christmas-themed ride on the train.

This year, the tickets are non-refundable and non-cancelable. The team is also strongly recommending that everyone visiting, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask at all times when they cannot maintain a six-foot distance. All unvaccinated guests are required to wear a mask indoors.

The sales schedules are as follows:

Tuesday, September 14 First Class and Coach, full car sales by phone only.

Wednesday, September 15 First Class and Coach, partial car sales by phone only.

Sold in blocks of 16 or 18, depending on the car selection.

Friday, September 17 First Class and Coach general ticket sales, online only.

Schedule

Friday, Saturday & Sundays November 19-December 19

Thursday December 23

Departure Times (90 minutes round trip):

4pm, 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm, 7pm, 7:30pm, 8pm

Saturdays, Sundays, Friday November 26 and Thursday December 23 also have 2pm, 3pm, 3:30pm departures.

For more information head to: essexsteamtrain.com