Town looks to tie in Sound View to sewer system

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Sound View Beach is bustling on sunny days like Friday, and those who own homes in the Old Lyme shoreline neighborhood consider themselves pretty lucky. Sun, sand, and septic tanks?

Most homes have septic systems, but the town would like to change that. “We kind of feel like why fix a problem that’s not a problem,” said homeowner Robin Duffield.

Old Lyme is now considering a plan to hook the homes into the town’s sewer system.

“I think it’s a good idea. It’s just gonna cost some money,” said homeowner Keith Henson. Henson has two homes on his lot so he’s wondering if he’ll have to pay double.

On Saturday, the Water Pollution Control Authority will be holding a Public Sewer Update at the Old Lyme Middle School.

Duffield wants to make sure part-time residents like her are represented at it. “We’re very concerned about the costs and whether it’s mandatory or not mandatory, the timeline of hooking up like if it is a substantial amount of money how soon do we have to come up with that money?” questioned Duffield.

One of the reasons the town is looking to bring the Sound View neighborhood online is to comply with an order from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection which recently approved the town’s coastal wastewater management plan.

“I don’t really see the environmental impact,” said Duffield. “I don’t see it affecting ground water or affecting… our well water was tested. It’s phenomenal.”

Residents town wide are expected to vote on a referendum in August which could allow the town to bond funding for the $7.44 million sewer project, but only Sound View residents would be responsible for paying it back.

“They said the high end’s $31,000,” explained Henson. “I’ve heard $21,000 so probably be somewhere in the middle.”

“We have children in college and so having an expense that’s not an expense that we need right now is worrisome,” said Duffield.

If approved the cost could be financed over 20 years with a low interest loan.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.