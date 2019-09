CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Clinton is taking precautions over concerns with the EEE virus.

All fields in the town will be closed everyday at 6pm until dawn the following day to avoid when mosquitoes are most active.

All of this until further notice.

This comes after a resident of Old Lyme died from the virus last week.

There is also now a second confirmed human case of EEE reported in the state.