LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two towns face significant changes if lawmakers pass a bill allowing for a personal property tax exemption on tribal lands.

Right now, Ledyard and Montville are able to tax furniture, fixtures, and other personal property of third-party vendors at both casinos.

“This is a conversation we’ve been having for about 20 years now,” said Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Chairman Rodney Butler.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, which owns Foxwoods Resort and Casino, backs the bill. Butler says the tribe also provides police, public works, and other services and utilities on the reservation that surrounding towns do not.

“The tribe self-funds upwards of $30 million annually for these Reservation services that benefit not only members but vendors providing products and services on the reservation, as well as employees and patrons.”

In a joint letter, the mayors of Ledyard and Montville submitted written testimony to the Finance, Bonding, and Revenue Committee of the state legislature opposing the bill, saying, “annually, Ledyard stands to lose more than $600,000 and Montville nearly $700,000.”

“It’s a pretty substantial piece of our budget every year,” Ledyard Mayor Fred Allyn III said.

The mayors of Montville and Ledyard say, however, “the impact to our roads, bridges, police, emergency services and schools is tremendous.”

“Unfortunately, the car accidents, the various events that occur, the wear and tear on the bridges, they’re not all on the reservation, of course,” Allyn III said. “They’re in our town.”

“This is like Fairfield going into Bridgeport to tax for the stadium in Bridgeport because Fairfield residents go there,” Butler said.

Officials in Montville and Ledyard say they have had to double their police forces since each facility opened, which has cost more than a million dollars to local taxpayers.

The tribe says the state has a way to make the towns whole by increasing the impact funding they receive when it eliminates this taxation, but that would not include what Ledyard could get from the Great Wolf Lodge when it opens in 2024.

“It’s probably half a million dollars a year in business taxes,” Allyn III said.

The two mayors, along with Butler, submitted their written testimony to the Finance, Bonding, and Revenue Committee, which did support the bill. It has yet to be heard by the House.