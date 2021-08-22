Tracking Henri: Impacts on the shoreline

New London

by: , , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has live coverage across the state while we track Tropical Storm Henri.

NEW LONDON COUNTY:

News 8’s Tina Detelj is in Mystic as Henri moves through Connecticut. There was flooding seen along some roads and high tide moves in.

Watch the videos below for the latest updates:

MIDDLESEX COUNTY:

News 8’s Ken Houston and Mackenzie Maynard are in Old Saybrook tracking Henri as it moves along the shoreline.

Watch the video below for updates:

GROTON:

Groton Town Police Department announced Sunday afternoon the Groton Town Manager has declared a state of emergency due to the impact of Tropical Storm Henri. 

“Emergency Management and Police Department urges citizens to stay indoors until the storm has passed for their own safety and for the safety of first responders.”

Groton has opened a storm shelter at Fitch High School at 101 Groton Long Point Road as of 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Those seeking shelter at Fitch will be required to wear a facemask and answer COVID-related questions before entering.

If you have an emergency please call 911. If you need to contact the Groton Emergency Communications
Center they can be reached at 860-445-2000 or 860-445-2497 24 Hours a day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRACKING HENRI - Shoreline road conditions - 1p

News /

Tracking Henri: Impacts on the shoreline - Middlesex County

News /

Tracking Henri: Impacts on the shoreline - Old Saybrook

News /

Tree comes down on North Main Street in Stonington

News /

City of Groton recommends voluntary evacuation for residents on several streets

News /

Southeastern shoreline towns preparing for Tropical Storm Henri

News /
More New London

TRACKING HENRI - Shoreline road conditions - 1p

News /

Tracking Henri: Impacts on the shoreline - Middlesex County

News /

Tracking Henri: Impacts on the shoreline - Old Saybrook

News /

Old Saybrook prepares for weather ahead with Henri

News /

Old Saybrook considers possible zoning changes regarding retail sales of recreational marijuana

News /

Growing concern about safety in school zone in Middletown prompts action on the street

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss