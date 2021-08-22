Tracking Henri: Impacts on the shoreline

Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has live coverage across the state while we track Tropical Storm Henri.

NEW LONDON COUNTY:

News 8’s Tina Detelj is in Mystic as Henri moves through Connecticut. There was flooding seen along some roads and high tide moves in.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY:

News 8’s Ken Houston and Mackenzie Maynard are in Old Saybrook tracking Henri as it moves along the shoreline.

GROTON:

Groton Town Police Department announced Sunday afternoon the Groton Town Manager has declared a state of emergency due to the impact of Tropical Storm Henri.

“Emergency Management and Police Department urges citizens to stay indoors until the storm has passed for their own safety and for the safety of first responders.”

Groton has opened a storm shelter at Fitch High School at 101 Groton Long Point Road as of 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Those seeking shelter at Fitch will be required to wear a facemask and answer COVID-related questions before entering.

If you have an emergency please call 911. If you need to contact the Groton Emergency Communications

Center they can be reached at 860-445-2000 or 860-445-2497 24 Hours a day.