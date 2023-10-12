NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A tractor-trailer crash caused lane closures Thursday morning on I-95 in North Stonington.

Connecticut State Police said I-95 Northbound is closed at Exit 92 due to a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer. Traffic is being diverted at the exit due to the crash.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time and to seek alternate routes. There is no ETA as to when the lanes will be reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.