NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer crashed into a commercial building in North Stonington, state police said Thursday.

Troopers said the vehicle hit the building located at 386 Norwich-Westerly Rd around 7:50 a.m. Emergency personnel and fire crews responded to the scene with state police.

One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation, state police said.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer was reported to be carrying unspecified consumable goods. The state Department of Consumer Protection responded to evaluate the integrity of the cargo.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) also responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates.