One dead, two hurt in crash on Route 32 in Franklin

New London

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has died and two other people were hospitalized after a collision on Route 32 at Murphy Road in Franklin Friday evening.

State police report a driver and passenger in a Honda Accord were traveling south when a driver in an Acura Integra going north lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the southbound travel lane, and collided with the Honda.

The Acura driver, identified by state police as 24-year-old Raymond Padilla Hernandez of North Windham, was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The two occupants in the Honda were also transported to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The roadway was closed while the scene was active. The road has since reopened.

The crash is under investigation.

