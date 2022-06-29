OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Lyme has been named the best summer travel destination in the state of Connecticut, in part because of the beach at Sound View and the restaurants and bars which are right on it.

That designation comes from TravelPulse, which is an online travel website.

“This coastal town is big on history and pulses with fun all summer long. Known for throwing great Memorial Day and Fourth of July events, the town also sits near two state parks (Rocky Neck and Hammonasset), which both boast beautiful beaches,” the post on the website reads.

“It’s so nice to be able to go to the beach and sit out and have someone wait on you. The drinks come within two minutes here,” said Anna Sangster of Providence, Rhode Island.

Old Lyme is not the only shoreline destination that has gained some national recognition. Ocean Beach Park in New London was named one of the best beaches in the country.