LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police cautioned drivers Friday morning to avoid Lantern Hill Road due to fallen trees.

According to a Ledyard Police Department Facebook post, a tree is down on Lantern Hill Road near the Long Pond Boat Launch. There are also wires tangled with the fallen tree, officers said.

So, police have set up a short detour through a parking lot until the tree is removed. Officials ask drivers to remain cautious while traveling in this area.