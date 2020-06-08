1  of  2
Trick Shot Trending: Ledyard High graduate goes viral with unique basketball trick shots

New London

by: Ryan Bernat (WTNH Photojournalist)

Posted: / Updated:

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — All over the internet, you can see thousands of people doing all kinds of tricks. A Ledyard High School graduate is taking it to the next level. His basketball trick shot videos have gone viral.

Jack Woodruff, 19, will be entering his junior year at the University of Vermont in the fall. He has been making entertaining basketball videos with trick shots and skits on his Youtube channel and TikTok since his freshman year.

He tells News 8, “On TikTok I’ve gained a lot of recognition. A few videos have blown up, per se. And I’m super grateful that that’s happening. I have over 100k on there now.”

For a lot of his shots, he says, he draws inspiration from other creators on social media platforms.

Some of his shots are unique to him: “It’s never been done before and I try to make it creative and my own twist should be on it at the very least,” Woodruff explained.

He says this hobby is the only thing that has kept him sane during the pandemic.

“I want to inspire kids. I want to inspire people to chase their dreams and to do what they are passionate about,” Woodruff said. “I just want kids to know that if you’re authentic and doing what you love, it’ll work out.”

