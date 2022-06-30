COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Troop K State Police Barracks in Colchester will now be known as “the Linda A. Orange Barracks.”

It is in honor of the late state representative from Colchester, who died in November 2019, shortly after revealing her pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Representative Orange spent 23 years in the Connecticut General Assembly serving the 48th state district.

State lawmakers say first responders, especially state police, held a special place in her heart.

“Linda Orange is very much worthy of this tremendous honor and her support for police and firefighters throughout her career was well-known and her love of her hometown was well-known,” said House Speaker Matt Ritter.

A picture will be displayed in Representative Orange’s honor at the barracks.