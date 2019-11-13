Troopers, Eversource crews search Montville homes due to low pressure issue

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– State police and gas company crews are going door to door in Montville Wednesday due to a low pressure issue.

Tina Detelj was live in Montville where Eversource is looking into a low pressure issue and going door to door. Posted by WTNH News 8 on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Connecticut State Police tweeted that there is an increased police presence in the Oakdale section of Montville due to a gas leak. However, it turned out to not be a gas leak, but instead a low pressure issue.

Don’t be alarmed if you noticed an increased police presence in the Oakdale section of Montville. Troopers will be escorting gas company crew members who will be going door to door to repair a gas leak in the area. Crew members will be checking on pilot lights inside the homes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 13, 2019

Troopers are escorting Eversource crew members who are going door to door to to conduct safety assessments such as checking pilot lights.

If you live in the area of Montville Manor and you have a gas smell in your home please exit your home and call 911 Posted by Montville CT Police Department on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Mitch Gross from Eversource tells News 8 that earlier in the day, there was an issue with low pressure on their delivery system in the Oakdale area. He says that everyone is safe, there are no outages, and no evacuations at this time.

The Town on Montville says the incident started at around 5:00 a.m. and affected approximately 650 customers.

Gross also added that no homes are being forcibly entered but they are attempting to reach homeowners who are not at home. As the day goes on, if they feel it necessary to enter homes where no one is home, Eversource will be accompanied by police and a locksmith to enter the homes.

Montville police ask that anyone who lives in the area of Monville Manor and has a gas smell in their home, to immediately exit and call 911.

There are no further details at this time. News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more updates.